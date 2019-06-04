Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit declines 90.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore

Net profit of declined 90.05% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.22% to Rs 31.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 211.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

65.8447.79211.64169.1621.1426.2826.5230.5711.7810.3646.8641.788.816.9234.4729.775.7958.1731.2980.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)