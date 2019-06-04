Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit declines 90.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the December 2018 quarter
Ganesh Foundry & Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ganesh Foundry & Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Board of Ganesh Holdings approves change in directorate
Shree Ganesh Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 65.84 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 90.05% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.22% to Rs 31.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 211.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.8447.79 38 211.64169.16 25 OPM %21.1426.28 -26.5230.57 - PBDT11.7810.36 14 46.8641.78 12 PBT8.816.92 27 34.4729.77 16 NP5.7958.17 -90 31.2980.69 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU