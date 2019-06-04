JUST IN
Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit declines 90.05% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 90.05% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.22% to Rs 31.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 211.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.8447.79 38 211.64169.16 25 OPM %21.1426.28 -26.5230.57 - PBDT11.7810.36 14 46.8641.78 12 PBT8.816.92 27 34.4729.77 16 NP5.7958.17 -90 31.2980.69 -61

