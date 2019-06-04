Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 190.16 crore

Net profit of declined 12.46% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 190.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.50% to Rs 76.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 814.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 783.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

190.16214.93814.11783.4815.2616.9914.4815.1125.2631.63104.03104.8422.8929.9497.3799.4619.5322.3176.9468.39

