Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 190.16 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 12.46% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 190.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.50% to Rs 76.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 814.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 783.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales190.16214.93 -12 814.11783.48 4 OPM %15.2616.99 -14.4815.11 - PBDT25.2631.63 -20 104.03104.84 -1 PBT22.8929.94 -24 97.3799.46 -2 NP19.5322.31 -12 76.9468.39 13
