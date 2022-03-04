Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

-
-
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 96088 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37529 shares
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, K E C International Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 March 2022.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 96088 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37529 shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.176.45. Volumes stood at 37422 shares in the last session.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 7.26 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.74% to Rs.754.00. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 20455 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10964 shares. The stock dropped 1.58% to Rs.459.20. Volumes stood at 3872 shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 22716 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12702 shares. The stock slipped 2.80% to Rs.408.40. Volumes stood at 11284 shares in the last session.
Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 29617 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17001 shares. The stock dropped 1.57% to Rs.4,091.85. Volumes stood at 20064 shares in the last session.
