Triveni Engineering and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 79.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 17.80% in the December 2018 quarter
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Sadbhav Engineering standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the December 2018 quarter
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 89.86% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 854.27 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries reported to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 102.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 854.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 734.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.53% to Rs 216.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 3151.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3370.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales854.27734.79 16 3151.743370.70 -7 OPM %13.71-15.62 -9.808.18 - PBDT103.44-120.75 LP 324.76224.21 45 PBT89.26-134.70 LP 267.81168.84 59 NP79.73-102.09 LP 216.28119.14 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU