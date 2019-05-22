JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 20.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Triveni Engineering and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 79.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 854.27 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries reported to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 102.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 854.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 734.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.53% to Rs 216.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 3151.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3370.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales854.27734.79 16 3151.743370.70 -7 OPM %13.71-15.62 -9.808.18 - PBDT103.44-120.75 LP 324.76224.21 45 PBT89.26-134.70 LP 267.81168.84 59 NP79.73-102.09 LP 216.28119.14 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 13:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements