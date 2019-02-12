Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 48.61% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dubai, Japan sign agreement on financial tech
MAS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 81.63% in the June 2018 quarter
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the June 2018 quarter
CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1020.83% to Rs 2.69 croreNet profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 48.61% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1020.83% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.690.24 1021 OPM %11.15241.67 -PBDT0.500.72 -31 PBT0.500.72 -31 NP0.370.72 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU