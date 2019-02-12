Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 48.61% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1020.83% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 48.61% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1020.83% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.690.24 1021 OPM %11.15241.67 -PBDT0.500.72 -31 PBT0.500.72 -31 NP0.370.72 -49

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:12 IST

