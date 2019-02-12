JUST IN
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 47.14 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.1446.76 1 OPM %7.348.51 -PBDT1.561.50 4 PBT0.340.28 21 NP0.290.23 26

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:12 IST

