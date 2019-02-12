Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 86.11% in the September 2018 quarter
Pakistan: Ban on Basant to be lifted
Petition filed against Basant celebrations in Lahore HC
Fertiliser stocks gain as cabinet approves new procurement policy
Fertiliser stocks rally as cabinet approves new procurement policy
-
Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 47.14 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.1446.76 1 OPM %7.348.51 -PBDT1.561.50 4 PBT0.340.28 21 NP0.290.23 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU