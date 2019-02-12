Athena Global Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 69.07% to Rs 3.28 croreNet Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 69.07% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.281.94 69 OPM %-37.80-33.51 -PBDT-0.94-0.30 -213 PBT-1.00-0.36 -178 NP-0.79-0.32 -147
