Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 80.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.71% to Rs 258.55 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 80.75% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.71% to Rs 258.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.258.55186.3914.5019.0447.5342.7242.9637.7331.97166.07

