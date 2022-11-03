Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 80.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Engineering & Industries divests its entire stake in Triveni Turbine
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 37.84% in the June 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 73.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 38.71% to Rs 258.55 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine declined 80.75% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.71% to Rs 258.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales258.55186.39 39 OPM %14.5019.04 -PBDT47.5342.72 11 PBT42.9637.73 14 NP31.97166.07 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU