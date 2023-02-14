JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 98.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 60.80% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net profit of TruCap Finance declined 98.77% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.80% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.4621.43 61 OPM %46.4951.19 -PBDT2.323.78 -39 PBT0.462.40 -81 NP0.032.43 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU