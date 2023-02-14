TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 98.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.80% to Rs 34.46 croreNet profit of TruCap Finance declined 98.77% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.80% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.4621.43 61 OPM %46.4951.19 -PBDT2.323.78 -39 PBT0.462.40 -81 NP0.032.43 -99
