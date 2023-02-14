TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 98.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.80% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net profit of TruCap Finance declined 98.77% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.80% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.4621.4346.4951.192.323.780.462.400.032.43

