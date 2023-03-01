MFL India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5275.00% to Rs 2.15 croreNet Loss of MFL India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5275.00% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.150.04 5275 OPM %-0.93-200.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.07 86 PBT-0.04-0.07 43 NP-0.04-0.07 43
