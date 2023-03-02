Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.35 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 5.55 croreNet loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.555.70 -3 OPM %-33.518.60 -PBDT-2.433.21 PL PBT-3.312.46 PL NP-3.352.42 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
