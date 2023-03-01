Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 71.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 60.93 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 71.96% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 60.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.43% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 235.85 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 233.36 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.9357.23 6 235.85233.36 1 OPM %5.6111.22 -11.0715.83 - PBDT4.397.82 -44 30.7242.56 -28 PBT2.896.52 -56 24.7437.46 -34 NP1.665.92 -72 24.7729.64 -16

