TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 60.16% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 40.54% in the September 2018 quarter
TTK Prestige standalone net profit rises 30.16% in the December 2018 quarter
TTK Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
TTK Prestige standalone net profit rises 28.36% in the September 2018 quarter
TTK Prestige Q3 profit up 34 pc to Rs 85 cr
-
Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 149.05 croreNet profit of TTK Healthcare declined 60.16% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 149.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales149.05146.00 2 OPM %7.0113.09 -PBDT11.4919.48 -41 PBT8.0215.71 -49 NP4.8812.25 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU