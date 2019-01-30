JUST IN
TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 60.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 149.05 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 60.16% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 149.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales149.05146.00 2 OPM %7.0113.09 -PBDT11.4919.48 -41 PBT8.0215.71 -49 NP4.8812.25 -60

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

