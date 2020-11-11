TTK Prestige gains after settlement with workers

TTK Prestige rose 1.59% to Rs 6,040 after the kitchen appliances firm made a long-term settlement with Coimbatore factory workers.

TTK Prestige has successfully concluded a long-term settlement covering all its workmen at its Coimbatore unit. The settlement provides for better productivity, TTK Prestige said in an announcement made after market hours yesterday, 10 November 2020.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.

