Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1419.85, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 119.16% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 26.93% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1419.85, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17583.65. The Sensex is at 58988.02, up 0.45%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has gained around 10.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10297, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)