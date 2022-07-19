Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 6.46%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2145, up 6.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% jump in NIFTY and a 22% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12408.7, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

