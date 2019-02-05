Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10955, a premium of 20.65 points from the Nifty's closing of 10934.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.58 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 22.10 points or 0.20% to settle at 10,934.35.

Jubilant Foodworks, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 1304.70, compared with spot closing price of 1305. February 2019 futures traded at 1290.25, compared with spot closing price of 1288. February 2019 futures traded at 1071, compared with spot closing price of 1068.50.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

