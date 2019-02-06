Turnover in F&O segment rises

Nifty February 2019 at premium

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 11098, a premium of 35.55 points from the Nifty's closing of 11062.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.50 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.58 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 128.10 points or 1.17% to settle at 11,062.45.

Tech Mahindra, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. February 2019 futures traded at 817.20, compared with spot closing price of 812. February 2019 futures traded at 1318, compared with spot closing price of 1310.55. February 2019 futures traded at 1296, compared with spot closing price of 1291.40.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.

