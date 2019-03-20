Turnover in F&O segment jumps

Nifty March at premium

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11557, at premium of 35.95 points over the Nifty's closing of 11521.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 18.85 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.70 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 11.35 points or 0.10% to settle at 11,521.05.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 1379.45, compared with spot closing price of 1373.05. March 2019 futures traded at 739.50, compared with spot closing price of 737.80. March 2019 futures traded at 304.95, compared with spot closing price of 304.05.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

