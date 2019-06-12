Turnover in F&O segment rises

Housing Finance, SBI and RIL June 2019 were traded the most

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,925, a premium of 18.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,906.20 in the spot market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.29 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.24 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index declined 59.40 points or 0.50% to settle at 11,906.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.63% to settle at 14.1075.

On the options front, maximum call (OI) of 22.30 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 34.33 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

Housing Finance, (SBI) and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing Finance June 2019 futures closed at 623.95, compared with spot closing price of 621.40. SBI June 2019 futures closed at 346.85, compared with spot closing price of 345.40. RIL June 2019 futures closed at 1,334.20, compared with spot closing price of 1333.20.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

