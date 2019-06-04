Nifty June 2019 futures at premium

Turnover rises

The Nifty June 2019 were at 12,072.50, a premium of 50.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 12,021.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.58 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 66.90 points or 0.55% to settle at 12,021.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell by 2.95% at 15.4950.

On the Nifty options front, maximum call (OI) of 19.43 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry. Maximum put OI of 26.21 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 355, compared with spot closing price of 352.80. June 2019 futures were at 1,358.50, compared with spot closing price of 1353. June 2019 futures were at 826.40, compared with spot closing price of 823.90.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

