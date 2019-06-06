Nifty June futures below 12,000

Turnover spurts

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,886, a premium of 42.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,843.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 24.74 lakh crore compared with 9.48 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 177.90 points or 1.48% to settle at 11,843.75

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell by 1.40% at 15.4075.

On the Nifty options front, maximum call (OI) of 25.99 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry. Maximum put OI of 27.65 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 338.40, compared with spot closing price of 336.30. June 2019 futures were at 812.20, compared with spot closing price of 811.10. June 2019 futures were at 1,332.90, compared with spot closing price of 1326.15.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

