Nifty June futures at premium

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11942, a premium of 19.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11922.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.43 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index increased by 52.05 points or 0.44% to settle at 11922.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, ended flat at 14.8575.

On the options front, maximum call open interest (OI) of 27.10 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 28.92 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

(SBI), (RIL) and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. June 2019 futures closed at 345.70, compared with spot closing price of 344.95. June 2019 futures closed at 1,322.90, compared with spot closing price of 1320.50. June 2019 futures closed at 136.80, compared with spot closing price of 136.50.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expires this Thursday, 27 June 2019.

