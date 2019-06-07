Nifty June futures at premium

Turnover drops

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,887.90, a premium of 17.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,870.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.43 lakh crore compared with 24.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 26.90 points or 0.23% to settle at 11,870.65

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell by 4.86% at 14.77.

On the Nifty options front, maximum call (OI) of 27.89 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry. Maximum put OI of 28.12 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 343.10, compared with spot closing price of 342.20. June 2019 futures were at 1,317.80, compared with spot closing price of 1,311. June 2019 futures were at 419.05, compared with spot closing price of 417.45.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)