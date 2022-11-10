TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TV Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.73 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 170.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 195.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Rama Vision reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Calcom Vision standalone net profit declines 4.76% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.74% to Rs 19.23 croreNet Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.2320.62 -7 OPM %5.10-2.33 -PBDT0.68-0.87 LP PBT-4.05-7.35 45 NP-4.07-7.35 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU