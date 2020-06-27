TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 24.53 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 24.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 50.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 109.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

