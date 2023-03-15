TV18 Broadcast Ltd down for fifth straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 29.4, down 2.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 0.46% up 0.18%. in NIFTY and a 21.67% down 27.99% in the Nifty IT index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.4, down 2.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17052.85. The Sensex is at 57879.3, down 0.04%.TV18 Broadcast Ltd has lost around 11.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1687.1, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)