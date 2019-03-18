TV18 Broadcast Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.6, down 0% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 44.51% in last one year as compared to a 13.42% rally in NIFTY and a 22.82% fall in the Nifty Media index.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 35.6, down 0% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11448.95. The Sensex is at 38054.76, up 0.08%.TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 12.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2503.95, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.52 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 35.8, flat on the day. TV18 Broadcast Ltd tumbled 44.51% in last one year as compared to a 13.42% rally in NIFTY and a 22.82% fall in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 46.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU