Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.06%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 23.85, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.05% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 59.06% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.9, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

