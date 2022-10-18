TVS Motor Company Ltd Spikes 2.26%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.12%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 7.43% over last one month compared to 2.14% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 2.26% today to trade at Rs 1099.4. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.12% to quote at 29081.84. The index is down 2.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd increased 1.89% and Tube Investments of India Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 9.89 % over last one year compared to the 4.65% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 7.43% over last one month compared to 2.14% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6319 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1106.8 on 14 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 513 on 07 Mar 2022.

