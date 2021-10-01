TVS Motor records 6% growth in sales volumes

Sells 3.47 lakh units in September 2021

TVS Motor Company registered sales growth of 6% with 347,156 units in September 2021 as against sales of 327,692 units in the month of September 2020.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6% with sales of 332,511 units in September 2021 as against sales of 313,332 units in September 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 244,084 units in September 2021 as against sales of 241,762 units in September 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 19% with sales of 166,046 units in September 2021 as against sales of 139,698 units in September 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 104,091 units in September 2021 as against sales of 103,877 units in September 2020.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 20% with sales of 102,259 units in the month of September 2021 as against 85,163 units in September 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 24% with sales of 88,427 units in September 2021 as against sales of 71,570 units in September 2020.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 2% with sales of 14,645 units in September 2021 as against sales of 14,360 units in September 2020.

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 4% with sales of 8.70 lakh units as against sales of 8.34 lakh units in the second quarter FY 20-21. Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 41% with sales of 0.47 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 20-21.

