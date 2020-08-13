TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.97% to Rs 212.14 croreNet loss of TVS Srichakra reported to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.97% to Rs 212.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 605.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales212.14605.59 -65 OPM %-8.2312.08 -PBDT-27.1362.41 PL PBT-49.7139.87 PL NP-37.2325.77 PL
