Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zim Laboratories Ltd, Skipper Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Tarapur Transformers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2022.

Zim Laboratories Ltd, Skipper Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Tarapur Transformers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2022.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd crashed 4.91% to Rs 2.71 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zim Laboratories Ltd lost 4.79% to Rs 97.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5479 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd tumbled 4.25% to Rs 134. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd shed 4.22% to Rs 348.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd dropped 4.14% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5134 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)