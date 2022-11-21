UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2022.

UCO Bank soared 17.71% to Rs 18.54 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 122.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd surged 17.05% to Rs 55.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 14.64% to Rs 256.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27911 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd spurt 13.87% to Rs 310.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30786 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra gained 11.35% to Rs 27.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

