UCO Bank up for five straight sessions

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 13.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% gain in NIFTY and a 45.52% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. UCO Bank has added around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 13.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2982.25, down 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

