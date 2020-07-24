Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 58.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.53% to Rs 138.10 croreNet profit of Udaipur Cement Works declined 58.98% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 138.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 201.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.10201.70 -32 OPM %20.9819.11 -PBDT14.4322.17 -35 PBT6.1213.75 -55 NP5.6413.75 -59
