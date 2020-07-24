Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 58.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.53% to Rs 138.10 crore

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works declined 58.98% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 138.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 201.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.138.10201.7020.9819.1114.4322.176.1213.755.6413.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)