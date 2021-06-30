Uflex Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2021.

Uflex Ltd spiked 16.65% to Rs 556.95 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23798 shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd soared 16.46% to Rs 819.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53138 shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd surged 15.83% to Rs 1179.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3702 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd gained 11.24% to Rs 1370.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5482 shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd spurt 9.81% to Rs 285.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84042 shares in the past one month.

