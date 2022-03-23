Ugro Capital board to mull fund raising on 25 Mar

-
ALSO READ
Ugro Capital board to mull fund raising on 14 Mar
Ugro Capital to mull fund raising on 11 Dec
Ugro Capital board to mull fund raising on 13 Jan
Ugro Capital signs co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India
Central Bank of India, Ugro Capital to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector
-
Ugro Capital on Tuesday announced that the meeting of the Investment and Borrowing Committee of the board is scheduled on Friday, 25 March 2022 to consider and approve raising of funds.The NBFC said that the fund raising will be executed by issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
Ugro Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses. The company has raised about Rs 2,500 crore of equity & debt capital from marquee private equity investors, family offices, banks and other financial Institution over last 3 years.
The company reported a 46% declined in net profit to Rs 3.39 crore on a 118% jump in total income to Rs 85.26 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Ugro Capital were trading 3.65% higher at Rs 191.8 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU