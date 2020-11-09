LGB Forge Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd, B A G Films & Media Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2020.

LGB Forge Ltd lost 7.89% to Rs 2.45 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7052 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd tumbled 7.48% to Rs 27.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1405 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd crashed 6.15% to Rs 25.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2224 shares in the past one month.

B A G Films & Media Ltd corrected 5.86% to Rs 2.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16601 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd fell 5.64% to Rs 41. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1232 shares in the past one month.

