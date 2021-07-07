Equitas Small Finance Bank gains after advances rise 15% YoY in Q1 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank collection efficiency stands at 77.84% in May
Equitas Small Finance Bank offers online process for NRI account opening
Equitas Small Finance total deposits rise 52% YoY in Q4
Equitas Small Finance Bank rises after decent Q3 business update
Equitas Small Finance Bank strengthens top management team
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 1.54% to Rs 59.50 after the bank's gross advances increased 15% to Rs 17,839 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 15,573 crore in Q1 FY21.
Sequentially, the bank's gross advances have remained flat compared with Rs 17,925 crore in Q4 FY21.
Disbursement for the quarter rose 125% to Rs 1,271 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 564 crore in Q1 FY21. However, disbursement declined 50% in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2,535 crore in Q4 FY21.
Total deposits increased by 45% to Rs 17,095 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 11,787 crore in Q1 FY21. Deposits are up 4% in Q1 quarter compared with Rs 16,392 crore in Q4 FY21.
CASA jumped 189% to Rs 6,794 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2,354 crore in Q1 FY21. It has risen by 21% from Rs 5,614 crore in Q4 FY21.
CASA ratio was at 40% as on 30 June 2021 as against 20% as on 30 June 2020 and 34% as on 31 March 2021.
P N Vasudevan, managing director and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank, said: "The first quarter of the year witnessed tepid repayments as most of the regions the bank operates in were under lockdown. The bank's borrowers are largely in the informal segments dealing in daily use products and services which were temporarily disrupted due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed.
However, during the month of June 2021, states in the West and North experienced improved collection efficiencies as lockdowns eased while Southern states opened up towards the end of the month. We anticipate a sharp improvement in collections in the coming months as COVID wave 2 recedes."
The bank posted a 162.4% jump in net profit to Rs 112.87 crore on a 24.7% increase in total income to Rs 996.73 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in FY2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU