Volumes jump at Equitas Holdings Ltd counter

Sobha Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2021.

Equitas Holdings Ltd saw volume of 110.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.01% to Rs.99.65. Volumes stood at 7.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd saw volume of 32.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.24% to Rs.511.70. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel Broking Ltd recorded volume of 24.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.76% to Rs.920.20. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd saw volume of 267.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.90% to Rs.217.20. Volumes stood at 100.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd saw volume of 82857 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15705 shares. The stock increased 4.61% to Rs.3,770.00. Volumes stood at 12560 shares in the last session.

