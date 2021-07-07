Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 45.41 points or 0.67% at 6708.92 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 3.35%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.97%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.89%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.28%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil India Ltd (down 0.89%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.74%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.62%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.55%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.46%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.24%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 70.72 or 0.13% at 52931.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.4 points or 0.1% at 15834.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.38 points or 0.08% at 25719.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.43 points or 0.18% at 7962.76.

On BSE,1642 shares were trading in green, 1473 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)