Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 293.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod for scheme of amalgamation
Financials stocks rise
Sensex drops 293 pts on fag-end selling; Nifty holds 18,100 mark
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 294.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allots NCDs aggregating Rs 225 cr
-
Total Operating Income rise 52.80% to Rs 1081.62 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 293.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 33.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 52.80% to Rs 1081.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 707.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1081.62707.87 53 OPM %58.7016.61 -PBDT389.14-45.64 LP PBT389.14-45.64 LP NP293.19-33.83 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU