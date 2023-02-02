Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 293.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 52.80% to Rs 1081.62 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 293.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 33.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 52.80% to Rs 1081.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 707.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1081.62707.8758.7016.61389.14-45.64389.14-45.64293.19-33.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)