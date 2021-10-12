Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 3.25%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 1.09%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 15.55% over last one month compared to 25.34% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 3.25% today to trade at Rs 460. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.09% to quote at 4163.98. The index is up 25.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 1.82% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd lost 1.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 147.43 % over last one year compared to the 47.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 15.55% over last one month compared to 25.34% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10318 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 496.3 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154.5 on 19 Oct 2020.

