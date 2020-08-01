JUST IN
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.28% to Rs 746.28 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 42.16% to Rs 54.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 23.28% to Rs 746.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 605.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income746.28605.37 23 OPM %44.7448.77 -PBDT74.35142.45 -48 PBT74.35142.45 -48 NP54.6594.48 -42

