Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.28% to Rs 746.28 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 42.16% to Rs 54.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 23.28% to Rs 746.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 605.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.746.28605.3744.7448.7774.35142.4574.35142.4554.6594.48

