Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.060.090.090.1150.00-44.44-44.44-118.180.04-0.0200.020.04-0.0200.020.04-0.0300.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)