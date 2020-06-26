Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 0.090.11 -18 OPM %50.00-44.44 --44.44-118.18 - PBDT0.04-0.02 LP 00.02 -100 PBT0.04-0.02 LP 00.02 -100 NP0.04-0.03 LP 00.01 -100

Fri, June 26 2020. 18:26 IST

