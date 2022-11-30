Ambuja Cement and ACC establish leadership in water positivity

-
Globally, Ambuja Cements is the only cement maker that has been recognised for its leadership in water security in CDP 2021 with the best 'A' score. These initiatives have received many more recognitions like ICC Social Impact Award, National Water Mission Award, 11th National Award and FICCI Award among others. In the last one year, Ambuja Cements in collaboration with ATE Chandra Foundation had rejuvenated traditional water bodies in Pali District of Rajasthan and Chandrapur district of the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra just in time of the annual monsoon season. Through such efforts, 166 million litres of additional water storage capacities are created by desilting community ponds in 50 villages.
ACC in village Biryahi, part of the Jamthal Gram Panchayat, Gagal, Himachal Pradesh, has supported the community by laying drinking water pipeline and supplying 120 litres per person per day - way over the rural standard of 55 litres per person per day under Jal Jeevan Mission. In October 2022, ACC laid down 1000 metres of pipes to supply water for approximately 150 people.
ACC has been consistently making collaborative efforts for enhancing availability of water in the rural communities. ACC's W. A. S. H is an initiative that focuses on providing water for drinking, sanitation and hygiene purposes to communities in rural India. It also aims at rejuvenating, restoring and creating new water resources.
Today, both Ambuja Cement and ACC are water positive companies for giving back to the society. ACC is 2 times water positive and committed to go up by 5 times by 2030. Whereas Ambuja Cement has already set benchmarks by becoming the only cement company to achieve 8 times water positivity.
