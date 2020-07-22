Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Amiodarone Tablets

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Amiodarone Tablets, USP, 200 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of CORDARONE (amiodarone) tablets of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amiodarone tablets are indicated for the treatment of documented, life-threatening recurrent ventricular fibrillation and life-threatening recurrent hemodynamically unstable tachycardia in adults who have not responded to adequate doses of other available antiarrhythmics or when alternative agents cannot be tolerated.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant.

