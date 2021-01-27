Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Zonisamide Capsules

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Zonisamide Capsules, USP 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Zonegran (Zonisamide) Capsules of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zonisamide Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa Plant.

