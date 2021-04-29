Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RPP Infra Projects Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Ester Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2021.

Viji Finance Ltd soared 18.67% to Rs 0.89 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28124 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd surged 15.88% to Rs 67.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3047 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd spiked 15.48% to Rs 106.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20336 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd jumped 12.76% to Rs 60.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10258 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd gained 12.07% to Rs 148.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57976 shares in the past one month.

